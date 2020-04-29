Reopening Tennessee: Gov. Lee confirms ‘close-contact services’ set to reopen May 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed that one week from today he will allow what he described as “close-contact services” to reopen May 6.
Governor Lee said further guidance would be released later this week for those close contact services.
Hours before Governor Lee’s briefing, several lawmakers announced that businesses like salons and barbershops would reopen on May 6.
The governor’s most recent executive order is in effect until May 29, though it notes “it is anticipated that in the near future development of additional business guidelines will allow for reopening additional businesses safely,” and that the order will be amended accordingly.
