Reopening Tennessee: Detailed guidance issued for recreation businesses, hotels and construction worksites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee’s economic recovery group announced guidelines Wednesday for small group, non-contact recreation businesses just days before they are allowed to reopen on May 8.

Guidelines for bowling alleys, arcades and putt putt can now be found on the state’s website.

These guidelines include limiting capacity at these facilities to 50 percent, following social distancing guidelines and frequent sanitation of high-touch surfaces.

Examples of specific guidelines include, “Remove all self-serve items on the premises (e.g., self-service bowling ball, golf club, and other selection stations); have staff provide such items to patrons directly” and “Require customers to use only one piece of equipment during their visit (e.g. one

bowling ball, putter, or rafting oar).”

Our state is ramping up testing capacity and contact tracing ability to get Tennesseans back to work safely.



Access NEW #TennesseePledge guidelines for recreation, offices, lodging, and more as businesses reopen in 89 of our 95 counties.



Read more: https://t.co/bDDMqgXBIg pic.twitter.com/AEgzFv1Qlj — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 6, 2020

You can find the detailed guidance for the following businesses on the state’s website below:

