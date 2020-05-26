Quillen VA Medical Center to reintroduce some health care services

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL) — The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center will begin offering some health care services that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical center will now provide ancillary services, such as laboratory and radiology services, operating at 50 percent capacity.

The VA says elective procedures will also resume on a case-by-case basis.

The medical center will continue personalized virtual care services, like telehealth sessions, phone consultations, and wellness checks. The facility will continue safety measures such as employee and veteran COVID-19 screenings, physical distancing, and the use of personal protective equipment.

“The safety of Veterans and staff is the highest priority when we consider how we provide health care services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dean B. Borsos, medical center director, in a news release Tuesday. “VA will consider guidance from various federal, state, and local government agencies as we gradually reintroduce health care services. As a high-reliability organization, safety is always paramount and will continue to guide our decision-making.”

All patients, employees, and visitors who enter the campus will be required to undergo a screening process and wear a face covering before entering any building at the VA medical center.

Veterans are encouraged to contact the Quillen VA Medical Center or their providers for more information about the return of certain services.

