Planet Fitness in Johnson City to reopen Wednesday with regular hours

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Planet Fitness in Johnson City will reopen on Wednesday, May 13.
According to gym management, Planet Fitness on Hamilton Place will reopen on Wednesday with regular gym hours.
Management told News Channel 11 that employees will wear masks at all times and increase their sanitizing of equipment throughout the facility.
Employees will be practicing “social fitnessing,” according to management, and members are asked to do the same.
All features of the gym will reopen, including tanning beds and water therapy.
News Channel 11 attempted to reach the Kingsport Planet Fitness but has not yet received any confirmation as to when it will reopen.
