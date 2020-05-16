Phase One begins in Virginia, city of Bristol closes Piedmont St. for outdoor restaurant seating

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – That downtown Bristol buzz just hasn’t been the same recently.

“So many nights that I got off work and downtown would typically be buzzing and you could hear a pin drop,” Quaker Steak & Lube owner Brad Smith said.

To fix that, they brought out some construction equipment and a few barricades to block off Piedmont Street, and let a couple restaurants take over the city.

“Worked with Joe Dill at Burger Bar and we worked together on what this was gonna look like for us,” Smith said.

“Me and Quaker actually worked together to get our licensing and talk to the appropriate people,” Burger Bar owner Joe Dill said.

The State of Virginia allowed restaurants to open outdoor seating Friday, so they made their own outdoor seating.

ALSO READ: Indoor dining still not allowed for Virginia restaurants in first phase of reopening

For many people, it’s been a while since they’ve even sat down at a restaurant.

“It’s been about 6 weeks,” Kenny Morrell said.

“Months, it’s been months for me,” Hannah Hill said.

So it’s fair to say, today, there’s no age limit on a good time.

“I’m 86, man I just can’t get enough of it, I’m just like a sponge,” Morrell said.

All the tables were packed within an hour of setting up.

“I think we got a good turnout, a lot of these were my customers that used to eat inside with me so it’s almost like a little bit of a reunion I’m getting ready to see people that I haven’t seen in the last 8 weeks,” Dill said.

Following social distancing guidelines went pretty smoothly as well.

“We took the guidelines set by the Governor and we basically set the tables up with a little more room he said 6 feet we set them 8 that way we have room for people to scoot their chairs back,” Dill said.

They feel like this was a success. Bristol, Virginia City Council member Anthony Farnum agrees, he had to come out and have a good time too.

“They jumped on the idea they thought it would be great for their business and that’s what we want to try to do as a city help out businesses in downtown Bristol,” Farnum said.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.