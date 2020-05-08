Petition created urging Cinemark to not close Tinseltown in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – An online petition has been created after Tinseltown USA in Bristol, Virginia announced they would not be reopening after the COVID-19 closure.

The petition “Don’t close Tinseltown in Bristol” was started by Shannon Davis on Change.org and has a goal of 5,000 signatures.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 2,824 people had signed the petition to keep the movie theater open.

Tinseltown’s general manager told News Channel 11 on Thursday that the theater was notified on Wednesday by Cinemark that they would not be reopening.

In March, 26 employees were laid off with the original intent to bring them back after the closure.

Tinseltown plans to vacate the building by mid-June, according to general manage Brent Caldwell.

