PAW Patrol Live! shows at Freedom Hall rescheduled to 2021

BROOKLYN, NY – SEPTEMBER 17: Characters Chase and Marshall of Paw Patrol start the 5k race of Nickelodeon’s 13th Annual Worldwide Day Of Play at The Nethermead, Prospect Park on September 17, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two PAW Patrol Live! performances that were originally scheduled to take place in April at Freedom Hall Civic Center have been rescheduled yet again.

They are now set for June 7–8, 2021 with shows beginning at 6 p.m. on both dates.

This comes after the two performances were rescheduled for August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson City officials say tickets for the 2020 shows will be honored for the 2021 performances. Ticket-holders can request refunds through August 7 by contacting the vendor that they purchased their tickets from.

Anyone with questions may call 423-461-4884.

For complete reopening the region coverage, CLICK HERE.