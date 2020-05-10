North Carolina enters ‘Phase One’ of reopening

NORTH CAROLINA (WJHL) — Just in time for Mother’s Day weekend, North Carolina is easing restrictions previously put in place as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced a modified Stay-at-Home order, along with new guidelines for some businesses as a result of the phased reopening.

You can learn more about the Phase One guidelines HERE.

The following information is from the Governor’s Office website in North Carolina for Phase One:

Retail businesses are allowed to open at 50% capacity and will be required to direct customers to stand 6 feet apart, perform frequent cleanings, provide hand sanitizer when available, screen workers for symptoms and more. The Order allows people to leave their homes for commercial activity at any business that is open. Certain businesses remain closed, including bars, personal care businesses, entertainment venues, and gyms. Restaurants may only continue to serve customers for drive-through, take out and delivery. All workers at retail and other businesses are recommended to wear cloth face coverings. Teleworking is still encouraged for businesses that can practice it. Though small outdoor gatherings will be allowed in Phase 1, gatherings of more than 10 people generally are still prohibited. The Order encourages cloth face coverings to be worn when outside the home and in contact with others. Everyone who uses a face covering should adhere to this guidance without fear of profiling or bias. During Phase 1, childcare facilities will be open to serve families of parents who are working or looking for work. These centers will be required to follow strict cleaning protocols. Summer day camps can operate in compliance with NC DHHS guidelines.

You can read more about those changes HERE.

One of the businesses in the region feeling the impact of being able to open is Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster. The business is now open to locals and by reservation only.

The coaster is located right across the state line in Banner Elk.