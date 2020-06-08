New Planet Fitness location opens in Bristol, Va. Tuesday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – If you need to work off some quarantine weight, there’s a new place to burn calories in Bristol, Virginia.

According to a post from the gym, the brand new location at The Falls will open for the first time on Tuesday, June 9.

The new location is located at 150 Cascade Drive.

According to the post, the gym is opening after considering guidelines from local officials.

The gym will be open 24/7 as of Monday, but the gym says any changes to hours will be posted on their website.

