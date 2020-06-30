Movies on Main returns to Jonesborough as drive-in event in July

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough will see the return of Movies on Main in July, but there will be a slight change to the event’s format due to COVID-19.

According to a release from the Town of Jonesborough, Movies on Main will be held as a drive-in movie event behind the Washington County Courthouse.

The release says the new approach will allow for safe social distancing each Friday night.

The family-friendly movie will begin at 9 p.m. on Fridays, but families are encouraged to arrive and park around 7 p.m.

Free tickets are required for cars to attend, but those tickets are limited.

Guests will not be allowed in after the movie begins.

Concessions will be available, and the town will be accepting food donations for the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association food pantry throughout July.

