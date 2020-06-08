Mountain Home National Cemetery to resume committal services starting Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Committal services for families laying their loved ones to rest are resuming on Tuesday at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, the cemetery has remained open for interments and visitations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but committal services and military funeral honors were deferred starting March 23.

“We are pleased to resume committal services and military funeral honors at Mountain Home National Cemetery,” said Cemetery Director Kirk Leopard. “We will also soon be contacting families who chose direct interments to schedule memorial services and military funeral honors, if desired. We appreciate the patience and understanding families have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to begin returning to normal operations.”

The option of a committal service at the time of interment will be offered to families with burials scheduled on or after Tuesday, June 9.

The release says military funeral honors, which are typically provided by the Department of Defense and volunteer honor guards, will be based on local availability.

CDC guidelines will continue to be followed at the cemetery, according to the release.

The number of people able to attend committal services will be limited, face masks will be required, social distancing should be practiced at ceremonies, hand sanitizer will be used whenever possible and sick individuals are asked to stay home.

For more information, click here or call cemetery director Kirk Leopard at 423-979-3535.

To make burial arrangements or schedule a memorial service at the cemetery, call (800) 535-1117.

