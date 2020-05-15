Milligan announces plans for students to return to campus for fall semester

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan College has announced that it plans to have students back on campus for the fall semester of 2020.

According to a release from the school, they hope to have students on campus for the first semester of the newly accredited Milligan University.

PREVIOUS: Milligan unveils new logo ahead of transition to ‘Milligan University’ June 1

The release says the safety and health of the students, faculty and staff is the top priority.

“It is important that we plan for a reimagined sense of normal operations in the fall,” said Greer. “We look forward to our community being back together and will be developing protocols to ensure safety in our classrooms, residence halls, dining facilities and other campus venues. We also are considering various contingency plans should they be needed. What I can promise is Milligan will continue to uphold and provide students with our distinctive approach to higher education.”

In the coming weeks, Milligan plans to release a specific approach for the fall semester, as well as contingency plans.

Planning teams in academics, student life, residential and food service, athletics and safety have been formed to make sure the return to campus goes smoothly and safely.

Application for the fall semester are still being accepted, and limited tours are still available by appointment. Expanded campus tours will be available beginning June 1.

The new student orientation will be offered virtually this summer, and the school says deposits for admission are refundable until the first day of classes in the fall.

