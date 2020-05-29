Masks are mandated in businesses starting Friday for Virginians

BRISTOL, VA. (WJHL)- Starting Friday, Virginians ages 10 and older are mandated to wear face coverings in public.

While Governor Ralph Northam says masks won’t be required while people are exercising, eating or drinking, they will be required in places of business.

This was announced at a press conference the governor held on Tuesday and was mentioned again on Thursday.

There’s been strong reaction from Virginia residents and businesses regarding the new rule.

“I think its ridiculous. It’s been bad enough that all of our businesses are having to be closed. I have COPD myself and I do take extra measures. I have hand sanitizer in my car, but I don’t believe that we should be required to wear masks,” said Virginia resident, Charlene Lang.

Today is the first day Virginians 10 and older must wear masks in public places. I’m in Bristol this morning where businesses are struggling on how they’re going to require this of their customers. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities @CityofBristolVA @i_love_bristol pic.twitter.com/x1mHKOWNcW — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) May 29, 2020

Governor Ralph Northam has stated masks will now be required in places like stores, barbershops, restaurants, on public transportation, at government buildings and anywhere people can congregate in groups.

Do you think it’s fair for @GovernorVA to mandate mask in public places? @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) May 29, 2020

Some businesses in Bristol, Virginia say they don’t know how they are going to require their customers to follow the mandate without losing business.

“They’re supposed to, but I don’t know what I can do. I don’t know,” said G and G Market owner Danny Laughlin. “I guess we got to do what we got to do.”

The mandate comes after Virginia released several other guidelines for businesses to follow.

“We put up our little shield there at the register and closed down the seating area and just ask that people come in and out, get everything to-go,” said Laughlin.

Laughlin says the mandate should have been brought up with the other guidelines when they started phase one of reopening.

“I think it’s a little bit late for it,” he said. “I think it should be a personal preference if you want to do it.”

Though Cynthia Mueller isn’t a Virginia resident, she said she doesn’t mind businesses asking their customers to wear a mask.

“I’ve been doing business with people who request you wear a mask and I’m fine with that,” she said, “My husband is vulnerable because of a health condition, so I go ahead and wear a mask in case there are other people who are also around who are vulnerable.”

Governor Northam said police will not enforce the face covering mandate, but health department officials will enforce it if needed.

