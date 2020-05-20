Marsh Regional Blood Center resumes public blood drives with precautions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center has resumed public blood drives in order to replenish blood supplies that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blood center will continue to take measures to protect donors from possible coronavirus exposure. Those measures include giving donors individualized direction to maintain social distancing and requiring an appointment for those donating at Marsh’s collection centers and some mobile drives.

Marsh says COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the process of donating.

To give blood, potential donors must be at least 17-year-old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health.

Marsh’s collection centers are located at 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport; 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City; and 1996 W. State St., Bristol.

Community blood drives:

Thursday, May 21

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sapling Grove Urgent Care, Bristol, Tennessee

Open by appointment only. Please call 276-494-1225 to schedule a donation time.

Thursday, May 21

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sullivan County Highway Department, Blountville

Thursday, May 21

Noon-6 p.m.

Food City, Coeburn, Virginia

Thursday, May 21

3-7 p.m.

Rugby Volunteer Rescue Squad Fire Station, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia

Open by appointment only. Please call 276-494-1225 to schedule a donation time.

Thursday, May 21

4:30-8 p.m.

South Holston Ruritan, Bristol, Tennessee

Open by appointment only. Please call 276-494-1225 to schedule a donation time.

Tuesday, May 26

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport

Tuesday, May 26

Noon-7 p.m.

Food City, Chilhowie, Virginia

Wednesday, May 27

8 a.m.-noon

Henard Metal Fabricators Inc., Kingsport

Wednesday, May 27

7-10:30 a.m.

Crown Laboratories, Johnson City

Wednesday, May 27

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jonesville, Virginia

Wednesday, May 27

Noon-5 p.m.

Home Shopping Network, Piney Flats

Thursday, May 28

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

DialAmerica, Johnson City

Thursday, May 28

Noon-4 p.m.

Marion Mold & Tool Inc., Marion, Virginia

Open by appointment only. Please call 276-494-1225 to schedule a donation time.

Friday, May 29

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Marsh Regional Blood Center Collection Center, Bristol, Tennessee

Friday, May 29

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Carter County Bank, Elizabethton

Friday, May 29