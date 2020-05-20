Marsh Regional Blood Center resumes public blood drives with precautions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center has resumed public blood drives in order to replenish blood supplies that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The blood center will continue to take measures to protect donors from possible coronavirus exposure. Those measures include giving donors individualized direction to maintain social distancing and requiring an appointment for those donating at Marsh’s collection centers and some mobile drives.
Marsh says COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the process of donating.
To give blood, potential donors must be at least 17-year-old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health.
Marsh’s collection centers are located at 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport; 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City; and 1996 W. State St., Bristol.
Community blood drives:
Thursday, May 21
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sapling Grove Urgent Care, Bristol, Tennessee
- Open by appointment only. Please call 276-494-1225 to schedule a donation time.
Thursday, May 21
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sullivan County Highway Department, Blountville
Thursday, May 21
- Noon-6 p.m.
- Food City, Coeburn, Virginia
Thursday, May 21
- 3-7 p.m.
- Rugby Volunteer Rescue Squad Fire Station, Mouth of Wilson, Virginia
- Open by appointment only. Please call 276-494-1225 to schedule a donation time.
Thursday, May 21
- 4:30-8 p.m.
- South Holston Ruritan, Bristol, Tennessee
- Open by appointment only. Please call 276-494-1225 to schedule a donation time.
Tuesday, May 26
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport
Tuesday, May 26
- Noon-7 p.m.
- Food City, Chilhowie, Virginia
Wednesday, May 27
- 8 a.m.-noon
- Henard Metal Fabricators Inc., Kingsport
Wednesday, May 27
- 7-10:30 a.m.
- Crown Laboratories, Johnson City
Wednesday, May 27
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jonesville, Virginia
Wednesday, May 27
- Noon-5 p.m.
- Home Shopping Network, Piney Flats
Thursday, May 28
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- DialAmerica, Johnson City
Thursday, May 28
- Noon-4 p.m.
- Marion Mold & Tool Inc., Marion, Virginia
- Open by appointment only. Please call 276-494-1225 to schedule a donation time.
Friday, May 29
- 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Marsh Regional Blood Center Collection Center, Bristol, Tennessee
Friday, May 29
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Carter County Bank, Elizabethton
Friday, May 29
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Walmart, Rogersville