Mall at Johnson City to reopen Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City will reopen Monday, but not every store inside the mall will be open to customers.

The mall announced Thursday that customers could return to the mall on Monday, May 4, but individual stores could set their own guidelines.

Shoppers are asked to not congregate in groups, cover their faces and maintain social distancing when possible.

Extra cleaning will take place daily in the mall, according to mall officials.

The mall will have adjusted hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

