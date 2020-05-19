Local restaurant reopening after remaining closed for two months

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If there ever were a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, a downtown Johnson City favorite, Mid City Grill, qualifies.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the burger joint closed its doors and was one of the few eateries in the area without the curbside option; folks in the Tri-Cities were without their cheeseburgers and chili fries for two months.

Worry not, however, because Mid City Grill announced in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon that its doors will reopen for business Tuesday at 11 a.m.

News Channel 11 spoke to Mid City Grill owner, Theresa Garnett, who said that the decision was a tough one to make, but it was necessary amid the pandemic, and the staff looks forward to working and dishing out some meals again.

“It’s great; it’s great,” Garnett said. “You know, I’ve really missed my staff and stuff, and they’re like family to me. It’s great to be back in here, and I can’t wait to see them tomorrow.”

According to Garnett, the restaurant stayed closed to prioritize the safety of both its employees and customers.

“It was for the safety of our staff and for the safety of the public,” Garnett said. “We have some staff here that kind of have some health issues, and, you know, the public as well. We wanted to make sure they were safe, and we felt like it was best for our business to take that time.”

Mid City Grill’s hours will be as they were before its closure amid the pandemic: 11 a.m. until 4 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

