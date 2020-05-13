Local McDonald’s franchise owner not immediately reopening dining rooms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Even though Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced guidelines permitting restaurant dining rooms to open at half capacity, it doesn’t mean restaurant owners are obligated to reopen immediately.

One McDonald’s franchise owner took a regional approach to reopening the dining rooms inside his 11 Northeast Tennessee and 6 Western North Carolina locations.

“By state and municipalities, the dine-in policies are a little bit different, so in North Carolina, we’re not able to have inside dining, just take-out, delivery, drive-thru, however, here in the Tri-Cities in Tennessee we’re a little further along in hopefully flattening the curve and we’ve been allowed to open our dining rooms up to 50 percent capacity,” said Jim Davis, franchise owner. “However, as you can see this dining room’s not open and we’re really just taking a methodical judiciously slow approach since the Governor of Tennessee gave us the green light to proceed with the dining room.”

Davis told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that McDonald’s has a playbook to follow which states that the customers and staff must be able to feel 100 percent comfortable and secure in returning to ‘normal’ food service practices.

“With that being said, since COVID and the reopening, we’ve implemented about 50 operational policy changes that we’re working towards just to make sure that all the safety and sanitation principles are in place in every restaurant,” Davis added.

Some of those policies include the following:

“So, it starts out as we’ve all heard – wash your hands. So we have very stringent hand-washing procedures, we’ve implemented all employees with masks and gloves, you know, PPE equipment, we’ve installed shield barriers between our service people and the customer just so both sides feels good about it. We’ve implemented social distancing within the restaurants, we have the decals on the floor. We’re also, as we reopen the dining rooms, we will be doing, of course, the limited seating and it’ll be a lot of decals up, we’re taking our restrooms to single-use until this gets behind us, just to err on the side of caution because we only have one time to do this right,” he said.

In accordance with Tennessee Gov. Lee’s guidelines, McDonald’s will be asking employees and customers screening questions prior to entry.

“We do have the COVID-19 question signs on our door when you come in so if you have a fever if you’ve been exposed to anybody with COVID-19, you know, we love you but we ask you to not come in the building because we want to take care of our people as well as our fellow customers,” Davis told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

“Thank God we are McDonald’s, we are an essential business, so we’ve been able to maintain our drive-thru and that’s been the lifeblood of this business. We have felt substantial impact throughout this pandemic and business is slowly coming back but our business has totally shifted to a drive-thru model versus the inside as you see in most restaurants in the Tri-Cities, the dining rooms are still pretty much empty. The consumer just hadn’t gained the trust to come back but we’re doing everything we can on a daily basis the enhanced sanitation procedures, the cleaning, and everything, just to make our consumers, as well as our staff, feel safe coming into our restaurants,” he added.

One of the franchises that Davis owns is the McDonald’s in Gray, TN on Bobby Hicks Highway. He said that the dining room in that branch has been open for a few days but at half capacity and limited hours.

“Gray right now is at 50 percent dine-in capacity, delivery, takeout, drive-thru. Our dining room for this week is 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Sunday we are expanding it 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.” he said. “We had to do a little test drive just to make sure that we had all of our things in place to make sure that we covered all the CDC laws etc.”

Extending hours at the Gray location is just on the horizon, according to Davis.

“It’s been a slow start,” Davis added. “We want to do this at the pace of the consumer, right, so we expect to have another location open this week and then one or two methodically over the next five to six weeks until we are fully reopened, and when I say fully, that’s going to be limited hours, right, because breakfast is a day part where the consumers are still at home and so maybe the dining room is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the traffic gets back to where it needs to be.”

As for what’s next, Davis said that the McDonald’s in Erwin, TN is set to reopen next.

“We hope to have the Erwin, TN location open by the end of the week, probably Thursday and then we’ll be coming back into this area next week,” he said. “We hope to do two possibly the location over on East Main Street down by the police station so we’re there for those essential workers that need a break, and probably the location in Jonesborough so we can be around the county workers and the people that need us in that area as well.”

Davis said that the COVID-19 pandemic thankfully didn’t hit his franchises, but he said they did feel a financial sting with the dining rooms closed.

