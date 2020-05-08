Local businesses taking guidelines seriously as non-contact recreation sports centers open

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Non-recreational businesses are allowed to open Friday in Tennessee.

Places like bowling alleys, mini-golf courses and arcades are getting ready to open – but with caution.

All of these businesses are classified as non-contact recreational sports.

Governor Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group released recommended guidelines on Wednesday for these businesses to follow.

Guidelines recommended for these businesses include the following:

Sanitizing shared resourced like bowling balls or rented shoes after each use

Closing every other lane at bowling alleys and golf courses

Customers can use only one item per visits such as a bowling ball or putter

Bowling teams and other sports leagues are encouraged to remain closed to prevent large gatherings

Customers are encouraged to call ahead and make reservations

Businesses are encouraged to move all self-service items from the premises

Though these guidelines are only recommended and not enforced, business owners are saying they will follow the guidelines as closely as possible to keep their customers safe.

“We want our guests to come in and feel safe and feel like we’re doing everything we can to try to keep them safe. I know there’s been a lot of talk on Facebook about what’s legal to enforce and what’s not. We’ve been talking a lot with Code [Enforcement] in Johnson City and they’ve been pretty adamant that their going to come out and if the guidelines are x,y,z then they’re going to make sure those are followed. So we feel like it’s a safer bet for us to stay within those guidelines,” said the owner of Holiday Lanes Bowling, John Kilpatrick.

"We want our guests to come in and feel safe and feel like we're doing everything we can to try to keep them safe, ” @Holidaylanes5 owner John Kilpatrick said when I asked him why he decides to follow @GovBillLee’s recommended guidelines. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/L7bi7fxeVN — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) May 8, 2020

Several non-contact recreation sports business owners in the Tri-Cities say they weren’t prepared for their businesses to be able to open and for the guidelines to come out so soon.

Holiday Lanes has been working on several projects, like renovations, during this time.

“This came a little bit sooner then we were expecting. So we should have the bulk of the renovations done and everything done by Monday. So our plans are to open by Monday at about noon,” Kilpatrick said.

Luckily for his employees, they didn’t see a huge pay cut when the center had to close their doors.

“We were very fortunate that we did get into the payroll protection programm, so the thirteen families that work for us, we’ve been able to take care of them to the best of our ability. There’s been a few weeks where everything was up in the air and we just let them stay at home. We still provided them paychecks compared to what their normal hours were,” said Kilpatrick.

Holiday Lanes also has a restaurant and bar at their facility that will be opening on Monday.

Kilpatrick said they will be following those recommended restaurant guidelines.

