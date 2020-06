JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local initiative to help small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic has reached a significant milestone.

The Local Business Recovery Fund has now received $250,000 in donations.

The initiative has handed out $98,650 in grants to 22 businesses so far across the Tri-Cities region.

Region AHEAD says more than $150,000 will soon be distributed to businesses that applied for a grant through RegionAHEAD.com.

