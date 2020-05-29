Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball able to resume as early as June 1 under reopening plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department has released a multi-phased reopening plan for their facilities following the release of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 38.

Starting June 1, Pavilions, outdoor restrooms, batting cages, and the Kermit Tipton Track are just a few of the amenities that will be back open to the public. Athletic fields will also reopen, allowing Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball teams to play this summer but limited to league play only with no tournaments.

SEE ALSO: Johnson City to begin multi-phased reopening Monday

These baseball and softball leagues will be allowed to play again this summer as early as Monday since they’re considered non-contact sports, but parents and coaches of other sports wonder why they’re not included.

Erika Qualls-Releford is in charge of a youth travel football team, which hasn’t played since the pandemic began. She told News Channel 11 their sport isn’t any different than these youth baseball leagues. Through the use of gloves, face visors, mouthpieces, and full-body uniforms covering a majority of the skin, she feels it’s safer than most sports in terms of spreading the virus.

Ready to get back out on the field? The City of Johnson City is set to begin multi-phased reopening which would include the opening of batting cages and fields for baseball/softball tournament play. The details tonight on @WJHL11 at 6. pic.twitter.com/Kr0t3mAFrW — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) May 29, 2020

“It’s not fair to the youth in our area to watch their peers be able to participate and watch the sports that they enjoy while they have to sit and basically wait,” said Qualls.

Qualls said she believes true non-contact doesn’t exist. While it’s great that baseball and softball are allowed to start back up this summer, she does believe it should be all or none and currently has a petition circulating social media calling for action and the eligibility of kids to play any type of sport this summer.

She said they would be willing to follow any and all guidelines if it meant their kids could get out there and play and return to some sense of normalcy.

Adult recreation leagues are also waiting for the green light and say it’s not just about being active, but say theses activities are needed for mental health.

“In terms of having the interaction with people you’re own age and just being able to have that release, it’s just does wonders for mental health… hence our name, “Tri-Cities Social Sports” so it’s just creating that human interaction,” said CJ & Daphne Roberts, Owners of Tri-Cities Social Sports.

Tri-Cities sports is a 21 and up adult recreation league that offers a variety of social activities from kickball to dodge ball to even bar Olympics. They were in the middle of dodge ball season with sign-ups for other sports underway when the pandemic began.

While they are expected to start up their bar Olympics league on June 17th, they are still awaiting guidance on when they can resume what they believe to be non-contact sports such as kickball.

They have implemented some health safety measures of their own on top of complying with existing CDC guidelines.

City officials understand this is not ideal, but feel that limiting this to non-contact sports and local league play is the safest way to go. They are choosing not to allow tournament play to limit contact with those outside of the region. They are also awaiting more guidance from the Governor’s office regarding tournaments and further reopening.

“With our numbers being so very low, we don’t want to expose so many people if we can keep from that naturally,” said Johnson City Parks and Recreation Director, James Ellis,

Ellis is asking for patience, and says every decision they make directly follows the latest Executive Orders from Governor Bill Lee. With 24 parks in their jurisdiction, they are asking once things get underway that these teams sign a form basically promising to police themselves and comply with safety guidelines while using their fields.

Although only Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball have received the go-ahead to play, the fields are still open to other teams in terms of practices and conditioning, but no official games at this time.