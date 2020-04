(WJHL)- Below you will find a list of retailers and businesses that have or will soon reopen.

Note: We will continue to update this list. Check back for updates on WJHL.com.

BRIGHTS ZOO- MAY 1

JOHNSON CITY FARMER’S MARKET- MAY 2

MAHONEY’S OUTFITTERS- APRIL 30

ROBIN’S ON ROAN CUSTOM FRAMING &ARTISANS- MAY 1

TRI-CITIES CINEMA 7- MAY 1

QUANTUM LEAP SPORTS ARENA- MAY 1