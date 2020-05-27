Kingsport Library to offer curbside pickup

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Public Library will begin offering curbside pickup service beginning June 1.

Curbside service will be by appointment, which can be set up by visiting the event calendar on the library’s website or by calling 423-229-9465.

The service will be offered Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments must be made by 3:30 p.m. for same-day pickup.

Items must be returned by using the outside return drop-box. Staff will be unable to take returns via curbside service. Staff are also unable to accept donations or collect fines at this time.

Curbside pickup information:

Items must be placed on hold in order to be picked up. Place holds by logging in to your account on www.kingsportlibrary.org or by calling 423-229-9465

Limited to 10 holds per card

Items placed on hold are not guaranteed to be available

Schedule an appointment for curbside pickup by visiting the event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org or by calling 423-229-9465

Offered Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Appointments must be scheduled by 3:30 p.m. for same day pickup

Curbside procedure:

When you arrive at the Library, park in spot on New Street and call 423-229-9366 to let us know you have arrived

Be ready to tell us who you are picking up books for

Let us know the make, model, and color of the vehicle

Open your trunk

When the staff member brings out the books hold your driver’s license up to the window so they can verify your identity

Books will be placed in the trunk

Summer Reading Program

The library also announced Wednesday that it will kick off its Summer Reading Program on June 1. Instead of in-person activities, this year’s program will take place through the library’s social media accounts or through activity packs available for pickup at the library. The packs will include all items necessary to complete each activity.

New packs will be available each week, with supplies available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Programs for children will include biweekly storytimes, author talks, STEM activities, and more. Special event links will be posted on the library’s online event calendar.

