Kingsport Farmers Market to open May 23 with precautions

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, May 23, the Kingsport Farmers Market will kick off its season, but things will be a little different this year to preserve health and safety.

New protocols for both vendors and guests will be followed by the market at the direction of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

The farmers market will now have designated entry and exit points, as well as signs to direct guests inside the market, according to a release from the City of Kingsport.

Parking has also been modified to create appropriate space between vendors.

Overflow parking is available in the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce lot, according to the release.

Guests are encourage to wear masks in the market.

Market programs like Saturdays with the Chef, Evening with the Market and Homegrown Gardening have been suspended.

Anyone needing to redeem SNAP benefits can do so at the market kiosk.

Guests are asked only to touch produce they intend to buy and to allow vendors to help with produce.

All foods should be taken home and washed before consumption.

Guests should also bring small bills or exact change to limit transactions and allow for quick shopping.

The release says Wednesday markets will start on June 3.

