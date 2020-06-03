Kingsport Carousel reopens with limited hours, capacity

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Carousel has reopened as of Wednesday with new hours and restrictions.

According to the City of Kingsport, the carousel will be open Wednesday – Saturday at 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

The carousel will close from 2:30-3 p.m. on operating days for staff to clean.







Masks are encouraged but not required at the carousel.

The city asks that visitors follow social distancing guidelines and stay home if they do not feel well.

Specific entrances will be clearly marked, and all visitors will leave through Carousel Park.

