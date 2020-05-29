Kingsport BMA meeting open to public with limited attendance

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s next business meeting will be open to the public but attendance will be limited.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, June 2 in the City Hall courtroom.

City officials encourage only those who wish to comment on agenda items to attend the meeting.

The courtroom will be limited to 16 people and once it is full, citizens will have to wait in the lobby until it is their turn to give their comment.

Those wishing to comment on agenda items may also do so via an online form.

Members of the public are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks during the meeting.

The meeting will get underway at 7 p.m. It will air on Charter channel 192 and will be live-streamed on the city’s website.

