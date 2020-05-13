Kingsport Aquatic Center to reopen with ‘limited capacity’ May 18

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport aquatic center have announced that they will begin a phased, and limited reopening starting May 18.

In an e-mail, officials said the aquatic center will allow “no more than 10 people in the indoor pool area at any time for lap swim and individual exercise in a lap lane.”

Officials also said you must call and reserve pool time in advance by calling the front desk at this number 423-343-9758.

FILE

The guidelines for the limited reopening also said, “All guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks while at the facility unless actively swimming.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Kingsport Aquatic Center completes $2 million expansion, waits for reopening guidelines

Further guidelines outlined by the Kingsport Aquatic Center can be found below:

· Lane reservation does not guarantee entry. A KAC membership, daily admission purchase or Kingsport YMCA membership is required for entry.

· No groups will be allowed at this time.

· Locker rooms will be closed during Phase 1 to limit congregating as much as possible. Please arrive already prepared to swim with suit on under your clothes. Locker rooms will not be available for showering and changing after your swim.

· On deck showers are available and should be used before entering the pool. On deck bathrooms will also be open.

· Please enter through the main entrance. To minimize interaction with doors, you will enter the pools on the parking lot side of the HMG Competition Pool, then exit through the double doors between the play pool and lobby.

· If you would like to use pool equipment, you can check it out from the front desk, then return it to the labeled “used” bins on deck. This allows the KAC team to properly sanitize all pool equipment.

Kingsport Aquatic Center’s COVID-19 Reopening Operational Hours (beginning May 18)

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed for deep cleaning

Aquatic center officials said as of Wednesday, they plan to reopen the warm pool and outdoor lap pool on June 1 for lap swim and individual water exercise.

FILE

For more information, click HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.