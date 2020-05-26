King University plans to resume in-person classes for fall semester

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — King University plans to return to in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.

The university transitioned to online learning during the spring semester as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

University officials say they will continue to review the latest government guidance and directives and make decisions in the best interest of students, faculty, staff, and community members.

King also announced that it has rescheduled commencement exercises for Saturday, August 1. The ceremony will take place on the Oval at the main campus in Bristol and will begin at 10 a.m.

More information on the university’s response the pandemic can be found online.

