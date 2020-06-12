KATS bus routes to resume service June 15

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) will resume service on all bus routes beginning Monday, June 15.

In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, buses and vans will be taken out of service for cleaning daily from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

To maintain social distancing, there will be a limit of nine passengers per bus. If someone needs a ride but a bus is full, KATS will make arrangements to provide a ride as soon as possible.

Masks are recommended and KATS will provide masks to those who do not have one while supplies last.

The lobby at the KATS Transit Center will also reopen on Monday.

