Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen consider reopening Wetlands Water Park

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough BMA will discuss reopening Wetlands Water Park on Tuesday, according to Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest.

“It’s highly unlikely that we’d open that facility at the capacity that we had last year, but if it can be done at less capacity during the sunshine that we have, and it’s outdoors, then it’s certainly something we’ll consider,” Vest said.

The reopening of Wetlands is still up-in-the-air due to financial concerns regarding the lower capacity guidelines set by the state.

“In a pool area, you have to have a certain number of lifeguards, so at some point, it doesn’t make sense financially to open it unless you have a certain number of patrons,” Vest said. “So, we have to be careful with that balance.

According to Vest, the board must first agree to reopen the water park before discussing any potential reopening dates.

Other attractions, such as the McKinney Center, are easier to reopen due to the smaller capacity of people, according to Vest.

The Tennessee Economic Recovery Group announced earlier Friday that it will issue guidelines for large attractions to reopen on or after May 22.

