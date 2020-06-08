Jonesborough BMA to discuss summer reopening plans

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen are set to meet Monday at 7 p.m. On the agenda, the board will discuss reopening plans of Wetlands Water Park and several town events.

Some Jonesborough summer events to be discussed include:

Chuckey Depot Museum reopening plans

Music-on-the-Square

Movies on Main

Brews and Tunes proposal

July 4th Block Party

Parks and Recreation reopening proposal

Jonesborough Repertory Theater – 1940’s USO show fundraiser

