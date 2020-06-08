Jonesborough BMA to discuss summer reopening plans

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen are set to meet Monday at 7 p.m. On the agenda, the board will discuss reopening plans of Wetlands Water Park and several town events.

Some Jonesborough summer events to be discussed include:

  • Chuckey Depot Museum reopening plans
  • Music-on-the-Square
  • Movies on Main
  • Brews and Tunes proposal
  • July 4th Block Party
  • Parks and Recreation reopening proposal
  • Jonesborough Repertory Theater – 1940’s USO show fundraiser

