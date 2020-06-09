Jonesborough BMA approves Wetlands reopening plan

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the road to reopening the region, Jonesborough is the latest town to make plans for summer events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the June Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, town leadership discussed summer plans for several town events, as well as approval for Wetlands Water Park’s 2020 season.

Some of the summer events discussed included Music-on-the-Square and Movies on Main.

At the meeting, the BMA approved a plan to reopen Wetlands Water Park for the 2020 season. That plan involves opening the park on June 25 and limiting daily attendance to 570 people, which is 50-percent of the park’s capacity.

Daily pricing will remain the same this year as last year but season passes will not be sold.

Other measures include opening both ticket windows in the morning for the initial rush, taking patrons’ temperatures when they enter, and limiting available items at the cafe in order to allow for quicker service times and limit lines. Deck chairs and the lawn area will be spaced to allow families to stay together and maintain social distancing. Employees will also have their temperatures checked.

Wetlands hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily according to the plan.

