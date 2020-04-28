Joint statement: ‘Best to avoid traveling outside the Tri-Cities region’ during reopening period

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Leaders from the cities of Bristol, Elizabethton, Johnson City and Kingsport and Sullivan, Carter and Washington Counties have issued a joint statement warning residents that as the area reopens, it will not return to “normal.”

According to the joint statement, now is a critical time for residents to continue to practice social distancing and good hygeine.

The statement also says it is “imperative” that everyone in the region stay at home and avoid nonessential travel.

“At this time, it’s still best to avoid traveling outside the Tri-Cities area,” according to the statement.

Residents should also wear a cloth mask whenever possible, according to the statement.

Local leaders have said that it is important to continue these practices to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The joint statement was issued by every mayor and county mayor of the communities mentioned above.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.