JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Boomtown & Co. is the latest local business to reopen after being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The downtown Johnson City business opened its doors to customers on Friday.

While the store was closed, owner James McAmis says they spent time doing promotional orders, in addition to cleaning and revamping the store.

“We’ve been looking forward to it, we’ve been anxious,” McAmis said. “We’ve had a lot of people ask us, hoping we were going to be here. And we are here. We were able to get a government loan, which helped us out. Yeah, we’re just thrilled to be open, not only for ourselves but for the public who supports us.”

McAmis said the store will follow social distancing guidelines and will have protective glass at the checkout counter.