Johnson City to begin multi-phased reopening Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City announced on Friday that a phased reopening will start Monday, June 1 with some facilities and buildings reopening.

“Our residents and business owners have made a tremendous sacrifice during this extremely challenging time, and those efforts have not gone unnoticed,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “It’s clear that our citizens’ commitment to complying with Safer at Home Orders, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, and wearing masks has put us in a much safer position than we were in several months ago. We have undoubtedly slowed the spread of COVID-19 in our community and saved many lives. Continuing these precautions as we reopen is imperative to keeping transmission rates low.”

Starting on Monday, the following activities can resume in Johnson City:

Pavilion reservations for groups of 50 or less. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Park restrooms will reopen. Restrooms will be disinfected once daily.

Freedom Hall Pool will be open by reservation only for lap swimming and team practice. Lap swim is limited to one person per lane with swimmers able to reserve a maximum of three sessions per week, each for 45 minutes. Lane entry/exit will be staggered. Restroom access will be limited to one person at a time and no locker room access will be available. Swimmers should come in their bathing suit ready to swim and be prepared to dry off and leave the facility immediately following their scheduled swim session. Screening measures, including temperature checks, will be in place. For more information or to reserve a swim session, please call 423-461-4872.

Little League and Babe Ruth baseball will resume for participants within the Tri-Cities area for league play only. Guidelines set forth by those organizations must be adhered to.

Batting cages at Winged Deer Park will reopen.

On June 8, other facilities like the administrative and athletic offices at Winged Deer Park, the Carver Recreation Center and the Langston Centre will reopen.

Basketball games will not be permitted at the Carver Recreation Center, and screening measures will be implemented at all facilities.

City Hall will also reopen on June 8, except for the Finance lobby, which is under construction. Screening measures will also be in effect at City Hall, and masks are required there.

The release says the Transit lobby will stay closed through June.

