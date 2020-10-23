Johnson City to begin first phase of reopening Memorial Park Community Center on Nov. 9

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City announced that a phased reopening of the Memorial Park Community Center will begin on Monday, November 9.

According to a release from the city, “the goal of the phased reopening, based on public health guidance, is to safely allow activities to resume while mitigating the risk of new COVID-19 cases.”

The first phase limits the number of people permitted in each activity, requires pre-registration for all activities and includes mandatory COVID-19 screening with verbal questionnaires and temperature checks.

During Phase 1, open gym, open swim and pool parties will not be available. Water fountains, refill stations, coffee bar and family locker room will also not be available.

A single male and a single female locker room will be open during the first phase.

The release says congregate meals will continue but only at the drive-through. Meals will not be allowed to be brought inside the community center.

The Gathering Room will remain closed during the first phase.

According to the city, MPCC has been sanitized and deep cleaned, while extra hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout it.

Wipes will also be available in necessary rooms. Everyone is asked to use them both before and after using equipment in addition to the multiple staff cleanings.

