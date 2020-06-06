Johnson City launching second phase reopening Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Johnson City announced Friday that it will begin a second phase of reopening on Monday, June 8.

According to the release, all visitors will be required to wear face coverings upon entering city buildings, and screening measures such as temperature checks will take place.

The following city buildings and public settings will reopen:

City Hall offices

Administrative and athletic offices at Winged Deer Park

Langston Centre

Carver Recreation Center

The Finance Lobby at City Hall will remain closed due to construction, and basketball games will not be permitted at Carver Recreation Center due to state recommendations.

The City is continuing to follow guidelines and recommendations provided by Gov. Bill Lee and his economic recovery group as well as the CDC and public health officials. Our goal with the phased reopening is to safely allow activities to resume while mitigating the risk of new COVID-19 cases. Decisions and timing of future openings will continue to be influenced by public health metrics. Pete Peterson, City Manager

The following will remain closed or suspended until further notice:

Transit lobby

Memorial Park Community Center

Contact sports

Playgrounds

Athletic tournaments

Outdoor basketball courts

Drinking fountains

The following are closed or canceled for the season:

Legion Street pool

Rotary Park splash pad

Concert series

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Freedom Hall Civic Center

The release included a reminder that all parks as well as tennis, pickleball, and volleyball courts remain open, as is Pine Oaks Golf Course.

For more information, regarding parks and recreation facilities, call 423-283-5815.