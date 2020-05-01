Johnson City allows ‘safer at home’ order to expire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s “safer at home” order has expired.

City Manager Pete Peterson announced Friday that the city did not extend the order, which expired at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

“The health and safety of our community members remains our priority as we begin to reopen our businesses and resume activities,” Peterson said in a news release. “Gov. Lee has worked closely with the Unified Command Group and Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group to create a plan intended to open the economy while keeping our workers and customers safe. This is not a return to ‘normal’ but a calculated and limited opening of our businesses in a safe manner.”

The order closed non-essential businesses, required social distancing, and restricted travel in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Even though it was allowed to expire, the city still encourages citizens to practice social distancing.

“We reiterate the governor’s call for every Tennessee resident to act responsibly following the recommended guidelines for social distancing, hygiene and wearing protective equipment where appropriate as they return to work or interact with workers in these industries,” Peterson said. “As important as it is for us to remove the burden of heavy mandates from our businesses it is equally as important for us to remain vigilant in protecting ourselves, our families and our community from COVID-19.”

The city issued the order on March 31.

