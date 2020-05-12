Holiday Lanes in Johnson City reopens

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pins are dropping once again at Holiday Lanes in Johnson City.

The bowling alley reopened to customers Monday after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holiday Lanes has taken measures to protect customers. Each person gets a ball when they pick up their shoes and bowling lanes are limited to six people each with an empty lane in between. The shoes and balls are also sterilized.

Sanitizing wipes have also been placed on tables near the lane seating areas.

Owner John Kilpatrick said customers were already waiting at the door to get in when the bowling alley reopened.

“It was exciting, we had a couple of our regulars got here about the same time I did,” Kilpatrick said. “They were that ready to get out here and bowl, which was exciting to see.”