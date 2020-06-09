Hands On! Discovery Center to begin phased reopening June 16

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hands On! Discovery Center has announced it will reopen on June 16 with special precautions for safety.

The discovery center will go through a phased reopening, according to a release.

The first phase will include an adjusted schedule. The discovery center will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

During the first phase, the center will have a limited capacity of visitors, and masks are required for everyone over the age of 4.

Hands On! encourages guests to buy tickets online ahead of their visits, and annual membership card holders should also register online in advance.

You can buy tickets and register by clicking here.

When buying tickets, there are two time blocks available, one for the morning and one for the afternoon.

Some exhibit halls may also be limited to a maximum number of guests at a time.

Masks will be provided upon entry if guests do not already have one.

Some guided tours, exhibits, shows and programs are still temporarily suspended.

Additional cleaning measures are being put to use during this phased reopening, according to the release.

