Greeneville to enter Phase II of reopening plan Monday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville will enter its second phase of reopening on Monday, May 11.

According to a release from the Town of Greeneville, certain facilities will reopen on Monday in accordance with the town’s reopening plan.

The Greeneville Town Hall and EastView Recreation Center are among the facilities reopening.

As part of Phase II, town buildings will open with social distancing practices in place, town departments will operate at full staff and cease working from home and travel restrictions will be removed from the community.

According to the release, PPE and other equipment should be worn by employees for up-close interactions with the public and in-person meetings are allowed as long as social distancing is observed.

During the second phase, municipal parks will open, but playgrounds, basketball courts and swimming facilities will remain closed.

The Roby Center will stay closed but will still serve meals.

As the town heads into the new phase, town department heads have issued the following new guidelines:

Employees will be highly encouraged to wear masks.

Employees handling money will be highly encouraged to wear gloves.

Every work center will sanitize/clean high traffic areas every two hours.

Employees’ will be screened with temperature checks to ensure wellness when arriving to work.

Security door at Town Hall will be closed. Other doors will be open as possible.

Public restrooms and employee restrooms are being designated at both Town Hall and EastView Rec Center.

