Greeneville 4th of July celebration expanded from downtown to citywide to allow for social distancing

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Greeneville has decided to go forward with its American Downtown celebration on July 4, but the town has decided to expand to encompass the whole city to allow for social distancing.

According to a release from the Town of Greeneville, the event will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

The release says the event will be citywide, compared to previous years that has focused the event in the downtown area.

“For months, our organizing committee has brainstormed safe ways to keep from canceling this year’s celebration,” Rose said. “During that time, we watched surrounding communities cancel, but we held out hope that Greeneville could have a celebration with very few changes.”

There is no charge to attend the event.

Per the release,some of the changes to the event include:

-The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will be caravan style. Entries will be vehicle only. The caravan will travel slowly throughout the city, including a portion of U.S. Highway 11E (Bypass), so no floats, horses or walking entries will be allowed. To prevent the gathering of large crowds of spectators along Main Street as in previous years, the caravan will pass locations where residents, business owners, and their employees can share patriotic greetings with the parade entrants. Anyone living outside the city, can gather in designated parking lots and practice social distancing. The route is being mapped based on input from the public. To submit your location, visit www.greenevilletn.gov. Deadline is June 12.

-The Waste Industries entertainment lineup for this year is one of the best ever, Rose said. Separate locations throughout the city have been identified for concerts by Aaron Walker Band, Imperial Inc. featuring 7 Figgas, The Flying J’s, and Strong Ties bluegrass gospel. The goal is to include the concert locations along the caravan route, both of which will be announced soon.

-The American Downtown Fireworks show will continue this year behind Greene High School’s Burley Stadium. Spectators are encouraged to practice social distancing to enjoy the 10 p.m. show.

-Food trucks for American Downtown will be located citywide. Locations will be announced soon.

-The Kids Zone has been canceled due to safety concerns.

-For kids, American Downtown will offer a new Superhero Art Contest, created by Rose’s niece, Khloe Overbay. To enter, kids and teens can draw or color a representation of their superheroes and submit them by email to arose@greenevilletn.gov or drop them off at Town Hall. Prizes will be awarded in age groups ranging from 5 to 18. Overbay created the art contest as part of her at-home schoolwork during the Coronavirus outbreak. For more information, search for “Greeneville Superhero Art Contest” on www.facebook.com.

