Great Smoky Mountains National Park begins phased reopening

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park began the first phase of it’s gradual reopening on Saturday. Visitors from all over the country flocked to the park for a change of scenery.

Phase one includes the reopening of Newfound Gap, Little River, Cherokee Orchard, Laurel Creek, Cades Cove Loop, Lakeview Drive, and Deep Creek roads. Restrooms and picnic areas along the roads will be open as well.

RELATED: National parks visitors should plan for ‘new normal’

Phase one is expected to last at least two weeks. During this time, visitor centers and campgrounds will remain closed. Special park use permits will be limited to 10 people at outdoor locations for up to 30 minutes. The National Park Service also released a video highlighting safe social distancing practices to follow while in the park.

Trailheads that are closed include Laurel Falls, Alum Cave, Chimney Tops, and Clingmans Dome Tower. Appalachian Trail thru-hiker permits will not be issued for the Deep Creek Road area.

Other opening dates include:

LeConte Lodge and Cades Cove Riding Stables on May 18

Cades Cove Campstore and Smokemont Riding Stables on May 23

This Wednesday, May 6, 2020 image from a tweet by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, the Interior Secretary talks with Cassius Cash, the park superintendent, as he visits National Parks Service employees at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. While the Interior Secretary asked visitors to social distance when the park reopens on May 9, neither Bernhardt nor park staff wore face masks in the photos, as they talked and walked inches apart during his visit on Tuesday, May 5. (National Parks Service via AP)

This Wednesday, May 6, 2020 image from a tweet by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, the Interior Secretary visits with National Parks Service employees at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. While the Interior Secretary asked visitors to social distance when the park reopens on May 9, neither Bernhardt nor park staff wore face masks in the photos, as they talked and walked inches apart during his visit on Tuesday, May 5. (National Parks Service via AP)

RELATED STORIES: