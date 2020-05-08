Grandfather Mountain schedules limited opening for May 15

LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – After two months of being closed, Grandfather Mountain has tentatively planned to open at a limited capacity on May 15.

According to a release from the attraction, all ticket sales will be conducted online.

Visitors must follow social gathering guidelines and use CDC safety measures, according to the release.

The release says a soft reopening will be held on May 15-17, then Grandfather Mountain will open again on May 22.

The park will be closed May 18-21, according to the release.

When purchasing tickets online, visitors must set a reservation date and time of entry.

“The safety of our guests and staff comes first and foremost,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature preserve. “We will continue to follow the situation closely, while implementing a phased reopening plan closely correlated with Gov. Cooper’s.”

Some buildings like the Nature Museum and Fudge Shop will remain closed, but public restrooms will be available at the Woods Walk Picnic Area.

The onsite restaurant will offer curbside pick-up.

The Mile High Swinging Bridge and wildlife habitats will use a one-way directional system for guests to encourage social distancing.

In high-traffic areas, time limits will be enforced for visitors, but visitors are welcome to return multiple times in a visit.

The release says time limits will not be enforced for the park’s less crowded areas.

“It’s going to be a different experience for our Grandfather Mountain friends and family — almost like a guided tour, in a sense,” Pope said. “But guests will still be able to share the mountain’s many wonders, and in a quieter, less crowded setting. When we get to Phase 2, there will be more facilities open and more people allowed to come to the park, and the same with Phase 3.”

