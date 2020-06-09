Governor: Virginia schools will enter phased reopening plan for upcoming school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that schools in the state will begin a phased reopening this summer.

James Lane, Superintendent of Public Instruction, said in all phases, schools are asked to follow CDC and state guidelines.

The first phase will consist of mostly remote instruction, but most schools in Virginia have already passed the requirements to move past that and will start in Phase Two.

During Phase Two, pre-K-3rd-grade students, special needs students and English learners can return to classes.

Large group gatherings are limited to 50 people during Phase Two, according to Lane.

In Phase Three, most students can return to schools, but telecommunication options should still be provided.

Schools must submit plans detailing their approach to reopening before they enter Phase Three.

In Phase Three, students should adhere to social distancing and will likely have staggered schedules.

Some students may have to eat meals at school in the classroom, as some rooms and facilities like cafeterias should not be used.

Faculty and staff at schools must wear cloth face masks when maintaining at least six feet from students is not possible.

Students are encouraged but not required to wear masks.

Following Phase Three, schools can move into the “new normal” stage.

Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer addressed the resuming of sports during Phase Two.

Mercer said the use of shared equipment should be minimized and restricted.

According to Mercer, sports that may include incidental contact and can remove shared equipment may resume.

Sports involving intentional contact cannot resume, but training and practice can continue as long as there is no intentional contact between athletes.