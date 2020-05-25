Gatlinburg Skybridge reopens, waves massive American Flag for Memorial Day

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Gatlinburg SkyBridge has reopened, according to a post from the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Friday.

The bridge has been sporting a huge American Flag to honor fallen soldiers since Memorial Day weekend began.

The park had previously closed for nine weeks, before Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 35 allowed the park to reopen.

The park and bridge opened up under new guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read the new guidelines by clicking here.

