GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is opening four more of its locations on Monday, June 22, including the one in Gate City.

The DMV will be open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

To enter the Gate City DMV, you must have made an appointment.

The service center closed on March 18 due to the coronavirus.

