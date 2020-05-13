ETSU: Poll finds more than half of Tennesseans not ready to return to normal activities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A poll conducted by a lab at ETSU surveyed 618 Tennesseans and found that most are concerned about returning to regular day-to-day activities.

According to a release from ETSU, the Applied Social Research Lab surveyed the Tennesseans from April 22 until May 1 about their thoughts on COVID-19 and reopening.

The poll found that most Tennesseans are either very closely or closely following news surrounding the virus.

The three biggest concerns Tennesseans have regarding the virus are:

Fear of themselves or a loved one getting the virus (33%)

General concern over public health and the impact on the health care system (16%)

The impact on the economy (13%)

The poll found that only 10% of Tennesseans felt the federal government had gone too far in their actions to slow the virus, and the same percentage felt that way about the state’s reaction.

45% of Tennesseans thought the actions taken by the federal government were appropriate, and 38% thought the federal government has not gone far enough in its effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Along party lines, 67% of Republicans in Tennessee say the federal government has responded appropriately, while 39% of Independents and 72% of Democrats in the state say the federal response has not been sufficient.

In the state, 49% of Tennesseans believe the state government’s measures have been appropriate to slow the spread of the virus, according to the poll.

Slightly more than half of Tennesseans expressed at least some confidence in the government’s ability to limit the outbreak in the next few weeks.

Tennesseans have also been hesitant to return to normal activities, with over half of them saying they would not return to normal behavior until the number of cases has declined significantly or until there have been no new cases for a period of time.

13% of Tennesseans said they will not return to normal until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.

22% of Tennesseans said they would return to normal at the time of the poll.

For more information or to read the poll results yourself, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.