Elizabethton City Schools asking for parents’ input on reopening

by: News Channel 11 Staff

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials in Elizabethton are seeking parents’ input on reopening schools for the 2020–21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email newsletter, Elizabethton City Schools said it hopes to return to a more traditional model of learning but will continue to explore technology-based models in case the virus makes a resurgence in the area.

The school system said it wants to find the “safest way to provide quality instruction regardless of the delivery method.”

Parents are encouraged to provide their feedback on reopening via an online survey.

