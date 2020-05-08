Eastman Credit Union to reopen branch lobbies for teller transactions on Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Credit Union plans to partially reopen branch location lobbies after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The credit union says it will reopen branch lobbies for teller transactions only beginning Monday, May 11.

Beginning Monday, May 18, services will be expanded to include all regular branch transactions.

In order to maintain social distancing, only a limited number of people will be allowed inside at one time. ECU staff will also be wearing face masks.

The credit union says public restrooms at its branch locations will remain closed.