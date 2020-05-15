Dollywood: Working on opening plans, expected to make an announcement ‘soon’

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Shortly after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s announcement on easing restrictions for large attractions starting May 22, we reached out to officials at Dollywood to find out when they plan to reopen.

In an e-mail, a Dollywood spokesperson said, “We are working on our opening plans and will make an announcement regarding our intentions soon.”

Our sister station in Knoxville reported in mid-April that Dollywood had temporarily moved into “hibernation mode” due to continued uncertainty of the duration of the global coronavirus pandemic.

